Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $713,012,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after acquiring an additional 567,789 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,237,000 after acquiring an additional 122,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,554,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $156.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.16. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $162.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

In other news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

