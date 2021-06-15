UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of UPDC stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12. UPD has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.40.
About UPD
Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for UPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.