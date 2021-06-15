UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of UPDC stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12. UPD has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.40.

About UPD

UPD Holding Corp. operates in the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers craft beers under the Record Street brand. It also provides weight loss and weight management products, blend meal replacements, dietary specialty foods, and nutraceuticals through stores and doctor offices under the iMetabolic brand.

