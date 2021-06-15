Upfiring (UFR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,543.00

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Upfiring coin can currently be purchased for $0.0996 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $3,543.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00156789 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000096 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.86 or 0.00644381 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

