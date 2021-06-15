Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Up 3%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s stock price rose 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 73,436 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,095,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

UEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $702.08 million, a P/E ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director David Kong sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,355.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $227,117.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,146.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,646 shares of company stock valued at $482,918 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 74,716 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 398.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 45,027 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

