US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $41.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.70.

USFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,252 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,812 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,143,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of US Foods by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,737,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,650,000 after buying an additional 2,507,260 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,249,000 after buying an additional 2,210,344 shares during the period. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,701,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USFD traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -53.12 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.08. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

