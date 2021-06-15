USDJ (USDJ) Price Tops $1.00

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.85 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00060163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00156025 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00182935 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.75 or 0.01017584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,352.57 or 1.00213528 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

