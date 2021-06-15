Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,548 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.1% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,013,455,000 after acquiring an additional 804,800 shares during the period. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 260,037 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,763,000 after acquiring an additional 25,237 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $130.48 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

