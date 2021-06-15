Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 650 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

