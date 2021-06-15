Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $278.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $190.24 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

