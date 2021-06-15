Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Up 139.9% in May

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 139.9% from the May 13th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $149.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.20. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $152.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

