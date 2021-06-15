Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 114.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $2,259,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $391.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $272.77 and a 52-week high of $391.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $382.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

