Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 94,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 108,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.18. 26,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,844. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.27 and a fifty-two week high of $104.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.77.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

