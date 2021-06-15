Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.07

Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.07 and last traded at $26.86, with a volume of 531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

