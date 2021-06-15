Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.07

Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.07 and last traded at $26.86, with a volume of 531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.62.
In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000.
About Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).
