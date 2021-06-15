Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) Receives €102.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €102.57 ($120.67).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varta in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of ETR VAR1 traded down €0.55 ($0.65) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €134.35 ($158.06). 166,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40. Varta has a twelve month low of €85.05 ($100.06) and a twelve month high of €181.30 ($213.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €122.62.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

