VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

Analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). VBI Vaccines posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VBIV. Raymond James began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of VBIV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.03. 70,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,411,915. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $5,690,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,096,000 after purchasing an additional 681,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 516,133 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,098,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 55,556 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,827,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 191,712 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 124,818 shares during the period. 47.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

