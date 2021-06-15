Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives $52.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTR. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,716 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ventas by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 902,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Ventas by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 248,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 579,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 235,410 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 15,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,084. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.40. Ventas has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $58.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of -235.84, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

