Venus (XVS) Price Hits $26.40

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $26.40 or 0.00066103 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $268.61 million and approximately $46.01 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,958.50 or 1.00066447 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00031651 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000883 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002447 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,175,981 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

