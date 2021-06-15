Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Down 48.7% in May

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the May 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VEOEY stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.80. 42,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,933. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Veolia Environnement has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $32.53.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Veolia Environnement from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.