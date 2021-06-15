Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Sells $1,068,652.64 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Fante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Peter Fante sold 10,396 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $477,488.28.

On Friday, April 9th, Peter Fante sold 2,779 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $127,583.89.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $451,036.44.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 488,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,358. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -257.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRNT. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 225.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 25,946 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

