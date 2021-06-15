Veritaseum (VERI) Price Up 15.9% Over Last Week

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Veritaseum coin can now be purchased for $24.44 or 0.00060722 BTC on major exchanges. Veritaseum has a market cap of $52.55 million and $43,277.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00064258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.60 or 0.00796392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00085435 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,201.94 or 0.07953734 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

