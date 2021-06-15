Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Lowered to $261.00 at Piper Sandler

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $347.00 to $261.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VRTX. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.59.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $194.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.15. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $192.63 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

