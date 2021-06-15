Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Lowered to $281.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $285.00 to $281.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRTX. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.59.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $194.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $192.63 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

