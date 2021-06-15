Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.71 and last traded at $28.97. 3,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 400,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.20.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at $8,392,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at $347,000. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

