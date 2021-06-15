Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Viasat stock opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,253.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

