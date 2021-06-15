Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,420,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 131,490 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $22,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 611,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 82,343 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 176,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 128,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,646,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $37,877.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,940.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,119 shares of company stock worth $2,985,638 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

