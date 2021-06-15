VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the May 13th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CSB traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,085. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.95. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $66.43.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.