VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the May 13th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
CSB traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,085. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.95. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $66.43.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.
