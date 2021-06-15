Vidler Water Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,320 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,196% compared to the average volume of 179 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,047,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter worth about $156,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Vidler Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of VWTR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,247. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $218.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.90. Vidler Water Resources has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 100.23%.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

