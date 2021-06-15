Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

VCISY stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 37,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,092. Vinci has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

