Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Down 27.3% in May

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the May 13th total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 578,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 2.76. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $96.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 357.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

