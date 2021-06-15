Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion-4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.20.

NYSE:VIPS traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $20.88. 10,459,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,791,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.09.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

