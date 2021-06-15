Virios Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VIRI) Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 15th

Virios Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:VIRI) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 15th. Virios Therapeutics had issued 3,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 17th. The total size of the offering was $30,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:VIRI opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48. Virios Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virios Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Virios Therapeutics news, CEO Gregory Scott Duncan purchased 15,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $96,714.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,802.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 33.9% during the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 152,043 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 11.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

