Visor.Finance (VISR) Hits Market Cap of $34.22 Million

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, Visor.Finance has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Visor.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002699 BTC on exchanges. Visor.Finance has a market capitalization of $34.22 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00061746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.65 or 0.00775280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00084184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00043096 BTC.

Visor.Finance Profile

VISR is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,638,108 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

