Vitae (VITAE) Market Cap Reaches $23.34 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002966 BTC on major exchanges. Vitae has a total market cap of $23.34 million and $2.75 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

