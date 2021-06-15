VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CTO William T. Baxter sold 28,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $567,506.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $2,992,587.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZIO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.35. 8,866,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

