Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 243 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 243 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOLV.B. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a SEK 188 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 274 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 260 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of SEK 229.

Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

