VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Shares Sold by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC reduced its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,448 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC’s holdings in VYNE Therapeutics were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,988,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,378 shares during the period. Fort Henry Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VYNE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VYNE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,271. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $195.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.76.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 375.26% and a negative net margin of 1,009.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

