Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $100.10 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,891 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 18,309 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $100,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $1,224,241,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Netflix by 694.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $499.89 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.42 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $221.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $509.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

