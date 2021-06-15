Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $123.16 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,009 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Booking worth $123,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Booking by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,305.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,352.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,532.83 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

