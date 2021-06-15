Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $89.03 Million Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,078 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.45% of 10x Genomics worth $89,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,514,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 654.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

Shares of TXG opened at $191.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.09. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $203.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The company had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $1,270,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 450,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,261,283.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,937,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,424,217.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,735 shares of company stock valued at $41,012,656 in the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.