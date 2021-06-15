Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078,942 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.63% of Genmab A/S worth $136,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

