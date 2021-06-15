Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 840,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41,033 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $119,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,766,000 after buying an additional 89,040 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $137.50 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.84.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

