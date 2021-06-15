Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1,248.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,070 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 86,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 9.3% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 25,147 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,972,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,789,000 after acquiring an additional 136,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,418 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $244,728,611.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $452,198,120.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,301,952 shares of company stock worth $1,731,611,404 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.88. 58,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,678,823. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

