Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Acquired by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,302,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,846,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $19,969,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,864,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,324,000 after buying an additional 374,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,051,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,005,000 after buying an additional 136,891 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRE stock opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.65 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

