Watchstone Group (LON:WTG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.00

Watchstone Group plc (LON:WTG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.56), with a volume of 80 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.60).

The stock has a market cap of £19.80 million and a PE ratio of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.21.

About Watchstone Group (LON:WTG)

Watchstone Group plc engages in the insurance telematics business in the United Kingdom. It offers ingenie, a cloud based platform for an insurance broker focuses on telematics technology. The company was formerly known as Quindell Plc and changed its name to Watchstone Group plc in November 2015. Watchstone Group plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Eastleigh, the United Kingdom.

