Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in BlueCity were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlueCity by 114.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in BlueCity during the first quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in BlueCity during the first quarter worth $261,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlueCity during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in BlueCity during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLCT stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.61. BlueCity Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $35.89.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

