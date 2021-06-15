Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 7,204 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $5,993,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 460.4% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 366,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 300,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after acquiring an additional 201,933 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 217.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 270,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 185,688 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,120,000. 8.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.29. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

In related news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,685 shares of company stock valued at $66,870. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

