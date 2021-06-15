Waycross Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 261,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

