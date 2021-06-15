Waycross Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Shares of VLO opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of -120.51, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

