WBI Investments Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

WBI Investments raised its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 183.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments’ holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

IDU stock opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.49. iShares US Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $84.14.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

