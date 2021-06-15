WBI Investments Invests $580,000 in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,170 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BankFinancial by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 93,496 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BankFinancial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,065,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BankFinancial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in BankFinancial by 46.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BankFinancial by 12.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFIN opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. BankFinancial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.63.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 4.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

BankFinancial Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

